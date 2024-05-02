  • Contact
STAC Summit, 2 May 2024, London

STAC Summits


STAC Summits bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in trading and investment.


WHEN
Thursday, May 2, 2024
STAC Exchange (Exhibits) opens at 8:30am GMT
Conference starts at 9:00am GMT
Networking lunch at ~12:00pm GMT
Conference concludes at ~5:00pm GMT
Reception immediately following
WHERE
etc.venues
200 Aldersgate, St Paul's
1st Floor, North Wing
London EC1A 4HD
Note this is a new venue!

AGENDA
(More details to come)

Theme:   GenAI in production

A number of financial firms stood up LLM POCs in 2023 and have now moved them into production on a limited basis. Those who have not are mostly planning to do so in 2024. Once a limited solution is in prod, AI architects will face the consequence of their success: demand for more users and use cases. Sessions in this segment of the agenda will explore possibilities and practicalities of supporting AI at scale in 2024.

STAC update: AI

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will provide a preliminary look into STAC-AI, an LLM benchmark suite guided by the priorities of financial firms.
Innovation Roundup
"PowerScale: World’s First Ethernet Storage Certified on NVIDIA SuperPOD"
    Simon Haywood, Field CTO for Unstructured Data, EMEA, Dell Technologies
"Lenovo AI and Sustainability Innovations."
    Dave Weber, Director, Global FSI CTO, Lenovo
"Using AI to pick the brain - hunting for latent variables in high-volume heterogenous neurology data"
    Nel Swanepoel, AI Solutions Architect, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Additional sessions to be announced

  • Speakers to be announced

 

Theme:   Risk & trading analytics architecture

Banks and hedge funds require more compute, storage, and networking to meet increasing demands for trading and risk analytics. Data volumes continue to balloon, regulations require more simulations, and new market opportunities require new analytics. However, generative AI has famously become a "gravity well" driving the product roadmaps of the major hardware and cloud providers. On the one hand, this may increase the options available for financial HPC and perhaps drive down long-term costs. On the other hand, AI architectures can differ in important ways from those of today's trading and risk analytics, reducing leverage from new products. Sessions in this segment will cover key innovations and how financial HPC can benefit.

STAC update: Risk computing

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will present the latest Council activities and benchmark results involving derivatives risk computation.
STAC update: Tick analytics

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will present the latest Council activities and benchmark results for deep time-series analytics.
Innovation Roundup
"How we built an open source time-series database for financial markets"
    Nicolas Hourcard, Co-founder & CEO, QuestDB
"Open Source Software for HA and SDS for Kubernetes and Virtualization from LINBIT"
    Philipp Reisner, CEO, LINBIT
"Title to be announced"
    Mark Lucas, Director Presales Systems Engineer EMEA, Hammerspace
Additional sessions to be announced

  • Speakers to be announced

 

Theme:   Realtime trading architecture

Realtime trading architects have a lot to balance. On the one hand, they must continue to reduce latency by accelerating communications, making software faster, and making hardware smarter. On the other hand, data rates are ballooning, crypto is drawing deployments to the cloud, and compliance, risk, and cyber are competing for technology budget. Sessions in this segment will explore strategies for succeeding at this balancing act and key innovations that can help.

STAC update: Fast compute

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will discuss the latest research and Council activities related to STAC-ML, benchmarks for low-latency LSTM inference on market data.
Innovation Roundup
"How fast can my AI model run?"
    Liz Corrigan, Chief Product Officer, Myrtle.ai
"Adaptive, the home of Aeron, Agrona and SBE."
    Ed Silantyev, Java Engineer, Adaptive
"Unleashing Speed: The Pinnacle of Performance in High-Frequency Trading with Hybrid FPGA and Software Solutions"
    Tom Coombs, Vice President of Sales, Orthogone
Title to be announced
    Speaker to be announced, Liquid-Markets-Holdings
Title to be announced
    Speaker to be announced, Options
STAC update: Network I/O

  • Jack Gidding, CEO, Strategic Technology Analysis Center

Jack will discuss the latest Council activities and test results relating to network stacks in the cloud and on the ground.
Staying cool at speed: Adding 25G to HFT accelerators

  • Michael O’Sullivan, Engineering Director, Cadence

Supporting 25G Ethernet can reduce the latency of FPGA or ASIC algorithms--but only if it is implemented well. Signal integrity, power, and thermal challenges exist all the way from the 25G IP, through the package, and across the PCB. In this talk, Michael will explore these challenges and present methods to analyze and resolve them so that you can achieve cool speed with 25G.
Innovation Roundup
"Novasparks in Europe: speeding up fragmented markets"
    Sapna Swaly, Business Development, EMEA, NovaSparks
"The Fast Lane to Connectivity: Unparalleled performance and minimal latency with LDA's cutting-edge product line."
    Vahan Sardaryan, Co-Founder and CEO, LDA Technologies
"Maximising Efficiency: Trade Cycle Optimisation"
    Matt Dangerfield, Adviser, Telesoft Technologies
"High performance microburst detection at scale"
    Michael Hu, Director, Product Management, cPacket Networks
"Order Entry Analytics on a Tap Aggregator"
    Diana Stanescu, Director Finance and Capital Markets, Keysight Technologies
Title to be announced
    Olivier Cousin, Director, FPGA Solutions, Exegy
Additional sessions to be announced

  • Speakers to be announced

 

  And more...

Additional speakers from the financial community and AMD, DDN, Hammerspace, Pure Storage, and Quincy Data, and Shengli Technologies

 

About STAC Events & Meetings

STAC events bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in finance.

Event Registration

End Users

Sponsors

 

GOLD SPONSORS











Exhibitors