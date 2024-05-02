STAC Summit, 2 May 2024, London
STAC Summits bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in trading and investment.
AGENDA
Theme: GenAI in production
A number of financial firms stood up LLM POCs in 2023 and have now moved them into production on a limited basis. Those who have not are mostly planning to do so in 2024. Once a limited solution is in prod, AI architects will face the consequence of their success: demand for more users and use cases. Sessions in this segment of the agenda will explore possibilities and practicalities of supporting AI at scale in 2024.
|STAC update: AI
Jack will provide a preliminary look into STAC-AI, an LLM benchmark suite guided by the priorities of financial firms.
|Innovation Roundup
|"PowerScale: World’s First Ethernet Storage Certified on NVIDIA SuperPOD"
Simon Haywood, Field CTO for Unstructured Data, EMEA, Dell Technologies
|"Lenovo AI and Sustainability Innovations."
Dave Weber, Director, Global FSI CTO, Lenovo
|"Using AI to pick the brain - hunting for latent variables in high-volume heterogenous neurology data"
Nel Swanepoel, AI Solutions Architect, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Theme: Risk & trading analytics architecture
Banks and hedge funds require more compute, storage, and networking to meet increasing demands for trading and risk analytics. Data volumes continue to balloon, regulations require more simulations, and new market opportunities require new analytics. However, generative AI has famously become a "gravity well" driving the product roadmaps of the major hardware and cloud providers. On the one hand, this may increase the options available for financial HPC and perhaps drive down long-term costs. On the other hand, AI architectures can differ in important ways from those of today's trading and risk analytics, reducing leverage from new products. Sessions in this segment will cover key innovations and how financial HPC can benefit.
|STAC update: Risk computing
Jack will present the latest Council activities and benchmark results involving derivatives risk computation.
|STAC update: Tick analytics
Jack will present the latest Council activities and benchmark results for deep time-series analytics.
|Innovation Roundup
|"How we built an open source time-series database for financial markets"
Nicolas Hourcard, Co-founder & CEO, QuestDB
|"Open Source Software for HA and SDS for Kubernetes and Virtualization from LINBIT"
Philipp Reisner, CEO, LINBIT
|"Title to be announced"
Mark Lucas, Director Presales Systems Engineer EMEA, Hammerspace
Theme: Realtime trading architecture
Realtime trading architects have a lot to balance. On the one hand, they must continue to reduce latency by accelerating communications, making software faster, and making hardware smarter. On the other hand, data rates are ballooning, crypto is drawing deployments to the cloud, and compliance, risk, and cyber are competing for technology budget. Sessions in this segment will explore strategies for succeeding at this balancing act and key innovations that can help.
|STAC update: Fast compute
Jack will discuss the latest research and Council activities related to STAC-ML, benchmarks for low-latency LSTM inference on market data.
|Innovation Roundup
|"How fast can my AI model run?"
Liz Corrigan, Chief Product Officer, Myrtle.ai
|"Adaptive, the home of Aeron, Agrona and SBE."
Ed Silantyev, Java Engineer, Adaptive
|"Unleashing Speed: The Pinnacle of Performance in High-Frequency Trading with Hybrid FPGA and Software Solutions"
Tom Coombs, Vice President of Sales, Orthogone
|STAC update: Network I/O
Jack will discuss the latest Council activities and test results relating to network stacks in the cloud and on the ground.
|Staying cool at speed: Adding 25G to HFT accelerators
|
Supporting 25G Ethernet can reduce the latency of FPGA or ASIC algorithms--but only if it is implemented well. Signal integrity, power, and thermal challenges exist all the way from the 25G IP, through the package, and across the PCB. In this talk, Michael will explore these challenges and present methods to analyze and resolve them so that you can achieve cool speed with 25G.
|Innovation Roundup
|"Novasparks in Europe: speeding up fragmented markets"
Sapna Swaly, Business Development, EMEA, NovaSparks
|"The Fast Lane to Connectivity: Unparalleled performance and minimal latency with LDA's cutting-edge product line."
Vahan Sardaryan, Co-Founder and CEO, LDA Technologies
|"Maximising Efficiency: Trade Cycle Optimisation"
Matt Dangerfield, Adviser, Telesoft Technologies
|"High performance microburst detection at scale"
Michael Hu, Director, Product Management, cPacket Networks
|"Order Entry Analytics on a Tap Aggregator"
Diana Stanescu, Director Finance and Capital Markets, Keysight Technologies
And more...
Additional speakers from the financial community and AMD, DDN, Hammerspace, Pure Storage, and Quincy Data, and Shengli Technologies
About STAC Events & Meetings
STAC events bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in finance.