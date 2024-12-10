  • Contact
AI STAC, 10 December 2024, NYC

STAC Summits


Following the success of last year's inaugural event, AI STAC returns to NYC!

AI STAC brings together CTOs and other technology leaders responsible for developing and deploying the solution stacks supporting the finance industry's rapid adoption of AI. This is the only conference focusing on the AI infrastructure needs of finance, from banking and insurance to trading and investment.

Come to discuss infrastructure for models and data exploration, training, and inference with deep neural networks (especially LLMs) and statistical machine learning—from the model to the metal™.


WHEN
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
STAC Exchange (Exhibits) opens at 8:30am EDT
Conference starts at 9:00am EDT
Networking lunch at ~1:00pm EDT
Conference concludes at ~5:00pm EDT
Reception immediately following
WHERE
etc.venues
360 Madison Avenue
New York, NY
Venture Suite
4th Floor


Register for the event

Financial Firms
Vendor Members & Sponsors
Technologists from trading organizations, such as banks,
brokerages, exchanges, hedge funds, prop
shops, asset managers, etc.
Employees from technology member
firms and sponsors can register with a code.

Others
Not from one of those, but are interested in
participating in STAC events and networking with
senior financial technologists? Let's talk!

Agenda

Times are not accurate. They will be finalized closer to the event

Scroll or filter to see all sessions. Click sessions for descriptions and speaker info.

 

Speakers

James Massa
JP Morgan

Paul Yang
Runhouse

Yi Ding
AnswerMagic.ai

Nataraj Dasgupta
Syneos Health

Dave Duggal
Enterprise Web

Deepak Dube
EazyML

Niamh O'Connel
Prove AI

Pete Harris
Lighthouse Partners

Yuri Gubin
DataArt

Michael Watson
Supermicro

James Coomer
DDN

Kevin Tubbs
WEKA

Danny Dorado
Lenovo

Jaka Pandza
KX

Andrea Suardi
Xelera

Brian Kuebler
Hammerspace

Jeff Chiles
Great Sky

Speaker to be announced
Pure Storage

Bishop Brock
STAC

James Corcoran
STAC

Jack Gidding
STAC

Sponsors

 

PLATINUM SPONSOR



GOLD SPONSORS






Exhibitors