AI STAC, 10 December 2024, NYC

Following the success of last year's inaugural event, AI STAC returns to NYC!



AI STAC brings together CTOs and other technology leaders responsible for developing and deploying the solution stacks supporting the finance industry's rapid adoption of AI. This is the only conference focusing on the AI infrastructure needs of finance, from banking and insurance to trading and investment.



Come to discuss infrastructure for models and data exploration, training, and inference with deep neural networks (especially LLMs) and statistical machine learning—from the model to the metal™.

WHEN Tuesday, December 10, 2024 STAC Exchange (Exhibits) opens at 8:30am EDT Conference starts at 9:00am EDT Networking lunch at ~1:00pm EDT Conference concludes at ~5:00pm EDT Reception immediately following WHERE etc.venues 360 Madison Avenue New York, NY Venture Suite 4th Floor

Financial Firms Vendor Members & Sponsors Technologists from trading organizations, such as banks,

brokerages, exchanges, hedge funds, prop

shops, asset managers, etc. Employees from technology member

firms and sponsors can register with a code.

Others Not from one of those, but are interested in

participating in STAC events and networking with

senior financial technologists? Let's talk!

Agenda

