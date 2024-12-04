  • Contact
AI STAC, 4 December 2024, London

Following the success of last year's inaugural event in NYC, AI STAC comes to London!

AI STAC brings together CTOs and other technology leaders responsible for developing and deploying the solution stacks supporting the finance industry's rapid adoption of AI. This is the only conference focusing on the AI infrastructure needs of finance, from banking and insurance to trading and investment.

Come to discuss infrastructure for models and data exploration, training, and inference with deep neural networks (especially LLMs) and statistical machine learning—from the model to the metal™. The December agenda will cover technical challenges related to:

  • Designing AI applications
  • Deploying AI in production
  • Scaling AI
  • Responsible AI
  • AI governance
  • AI data management


WHEN
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
STAC Exchange (Exhibits) opens at 8:30am GMT
Conference starts at 9:00am GMT
Networking lunch at ~12:00pm GMT
Conference concludes at ~5:00pm GMT
Reception immediately following
WHERE
etc.venues
200 Aldersgate, St Paul's
Upper Ground Floor
London EC1A 4HD


About STAC Events & Meetings

STAC events bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in finance.

