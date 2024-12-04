AI STAC, 4 December 2024, London
AI STAC brings together CTOs and other technology leaders responsible for developing and deploying the solution stacks supporting the finance industry's rapid adoption of AI. This is the only conference focusing on the AI infrastructure needs of finance, from banking and insurance to trading and investment.
Come to discuss infrastructure for models and data exploration, training, and inference with deep neural networks (especially LLMs) and statistical machine learning—from the model to the metal™. The December agenda will cover technical challenges related to:
- Designing AI applications
- Deploying AI in production
- Scaling AI
- Responsible AI
- AI governance
- AI data management
brokerages, exchanges, hedge funds, prop
shops, asset managers, etc.
firms and sponsors can register with a code.
participating in STAC events and networking with
senior financial technologists? Let's talk!
We're currently putting together the agenda for this event.
About STAC Events & Meetings
STAC events bring together CTOs and other industry leaders responsible for solution architecture, infrastructure engineering, application development, machine learning/deep learning engineering, data engineering, and operational intelligence to discuss important technical challenges in finance.